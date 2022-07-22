Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Junior Housing Minister in Letterkenny for dereliction conference

Dereliction is the theme of a special conference being held today by Letterkenny Tidy Towns and the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Group.

The ‘Derelict in Donegal and Beyond’ event will be opened by Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke, with a number of local, national and international speakers.

Also today, the success of the Church Lane in the Historic Towns Initiative is being marked in a special celebration.

Donnan Harvey of the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Group says this was a very deliberate decision, and he’s hoping Minister Burke will take note of what has been achieved.

He says the dereliction conference comes at an opportune time…………

