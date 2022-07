Donegal will be well represented at next months World u20 Athletic Championships in Columbia.

Finn Valley’s Neil Martin will be the Irish Team Leader while 17 year old Tir Chonaill hurdler Lucy McGlynn will compete over the 100 and 400 metre events.

Drimarone’s Shaun Gallagher will also be a technical official for the walks at the championships.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly on The Score programme, Neil is no stranger to working on major events: