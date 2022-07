Today will see the opening of the Shore Front amenity on Arranmore Island.

The development of the recreation, outdoor amenity and amphitheatre is part of the €4.1m Burtonport & Aranmore ‘Harbour to Island’ rural regeneration project.

Minister Heather Humphreys will officiate the opening.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Macgiollaeasbuig says it is a monumental day for West Donegal: