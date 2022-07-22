Ollie Horgan – We didn’t get into the game and make it difficult

Finn Harps suffered a 16th defeat of the Premier Division season on Friday night going down 3-0 at Oriel Park to Dundalk.
Darragh Leahy and Keith Ward had the hosts 2-0 up in the 7th minute as Steven Bradley netted the third ten minutes before half time.
With UCD losing 2-0 to Shelbourne, Harps stay out of the automatic relegation place on goal difference.
Harps focus now turns to the cup against Bohemians next week.
After the Dundalk defeat, Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Dan Bannon it was difficult from very early in the game: