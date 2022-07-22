Ollie Horgan – We didn’t get into the game and make it difficult

Finn Harps suffered a 16th defeat of the Premier Division season on Friday night going down 3-0 at Oriel Park to Dundalk.

Darragh Leahy and Keith Ward had the hosts 2-0 up in the 7th minute as Steven Bradley netted the third ten minutes before half time.

With UCD losing 2-0 to Shelbourne, Harps stay out of the automatic relegation place on goal difference.

Harps focus now turns to the cup against Bohemians next week.