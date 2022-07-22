Plans for new €3.5m centre at Fanad Lighthouse a major ‘boost’ to area

Plans for a new €3.5m visitors centre at Fanad Lighthouse have been welcomed as a great boost to the area.

Local community group, Forbairt Fhanaha Teoranta, have launched plans for a 7,800 square foot centre that will include a cafe, a shop, a meeting room and an art/workshop space.

An upgraded car park and a play area are also included in the plans.

A public consultation is being held on Wednesday to discuss the proposed project at Fanavolty Hall between 4 and 8pm.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney welcomed the proposed development and says it will be a huge boost to the Fanad Peninsula..