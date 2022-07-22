Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Plans for three new bus routes in Donegal

There are plans for three new bus routes to be introduced in Donegal in an attempt to increase rural transport in the North West.

The new bus routes include a route from Inishowen to Letterkenny, Greencastle to Buncrana and Glencolmcille, Ardara and Letterkenny.

The bus routes are currently at the planning and design stage with the two Inishowen routes likely to be approved in the quarter 3 of 2022, and Glencolmcille route to follow later in quarter 3.

The plans, proposed by the North West Green Party, aim to increase rural transport.

South Donegal Constituency spokesperson Dr Bláithín Gallagher says the new bus routes will greatly enhance public transport in the county….

