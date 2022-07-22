Up to 100,000 apartments could have defects

As many as 100,000 apartments across the country could have defects and may not be up to fire safety standards.

A report commissioned by The Construction Defects Alliance which is campaigning to get a proper remediation scheme in place for affected owners is expected to reveal, that in some cases the defects are of a serious nature.

The Alliance said it hoped the Government will publish the report next week.

It will also press the Government to take urgent action to ensure fire safety works on up to 44,000 apartments daren’t delayed or deferred.

The Alliance’s spokespersons Pat Montague said the problem is not just confined to Dublin: