Budget changes required to prevent elderly people going hungry – ALONE



An organisation which supports elderly people has called on the government to increase benefits or some pensioners will go hungry this winter.

ALONE is urging the Government to implement changes for older people in Budget 2023, primarily a minimum €20 increase of €20 to the State Pension for this year and 2024.

They have also called for the benchmarking of the Living Alone Allowance and to increase it this year by €20, and an expansion of the Fuel Allowance Scheme from 28 to 35 weeks with an increase of €20 per week.

ALONE CEO Seán Moynihan says elderly people are at real risk of going hungry this winter if these changes are not introduced…