Naomh Muire Lower Rosses won the Division 3 League play-off in Dungloe by overcoming Na Rossa by 0-16 to 2-6.

They led by 0-8 to 1-1 at half time.

Elsewhere, in the Division 3B Reserve Final it finished all square between Burt and Naomh Muire Lower Rosses, 4-5 to 3-8.

Earlier today, Naomh Conaill won the Division 1B Reserve Final as they beat Glenswilly 1-8 to 0-7.