New laws to help prosecute illegal dumping are due to come into force in the autumn.

The new rules will allow local authorities to use CCTV footage as evidence to convict someone of illegal dumping.

A new code of practice is being put together, under the Circular Economy Act which was signed into law by the President earlier this week.

Minister of State the the Department of Expenditure and Reform Ossian Smyth, says the new laws will allow surveillance in specific locations only: