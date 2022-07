Lough Swilly RNLI are warning people to be careful where you park this weekend while visiting Buncrana pier and Ned’s Point.

The popular attractions are also the lifeboats launching area and it is essential that the RNLI can access the area quickly in the case of an emergency.

The public are being urged to be mindful of the signs and yellow boxes.

Lough Swilly RNLI Operations Manager, John McCarter says it is extremely important for the areas to be left clear…