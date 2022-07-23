Roads and bridges in East Inishowen damaged by heavy rain



Heavy rain has caused significant disruption in the North West this evening.

Damage has been caused to roads and bridges in East Inishowen.

There is significant debris on the main Muff to Moville road as a result of the rain.

The parapet at the bridge north of the Red Castle Hotel has collapsed and temporary traffic management has been put in place.

Donegal County Council is asking people to avoid all journeys in the area.

Roads in Strabane and Derry were impassable for a time tonight also with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deployed to assist.