Up to four months for NCT in Derrybeg

Motorists are being urged to book their NCT early, as demand pushes wait times into next year.

An Irish Independent survey found the earliest some people can book an appointment is January 2023.

Figures revealed Dublin, Cavan, Kildare and Louth were among some of the longest wait times in the country.

In Donegal the earliest appointment is August 11th in Letterkenny however, the next available appointment at the test centre in Derrybeg is November 23rd.

Elsewhere in the county, November 21st is the earliest availability for an NCT test in Donegal Town and November 9th in Carndonagh.