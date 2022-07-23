Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Up to four months for NCT in Derrybeg

Motorists are being urged to book their NCT early, as demand pushes wait times into next year.

An Irish Independent survey found the earliest some people can book an appointment is January 2023.

Figures revealed Dublin, Cavan, Kildare and Louth were among some of the longest wait times in the country.

In Donegal the earliest appointment is August 11th in Letterkenny however, the next available appointment at the test centre in Derrybeg is November 23rd.

Elsewhere in the county, November 21st is the earliest availability for an NCT test in Donegal Town and November 9th in Carndonagh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Illegal dump site at scenic spot on Bloody Foreland before clean up by Donegal County Council where 20 tonnes of waste was removed under the 2018 Anti-dumping Initiative
Audio, News, Top Stories

New laws to help prosecute illegal dumping due to come into force

23 July 2022
NCTDerrybeg
News, Top Stories

Up to four months for NCT in Derrybeg

23 July 2022
dmrt 2
News, Top Stories

DMRT rescue highlights importance of planning ahead

23 July 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Motorist hospitalised following crash outside Letterkenny

23 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Illegal dump site at scenic spot on Bloody Foreland before clean up by Donegal County Council where 20 tonnes of waste was removed under the 2018 Anti-dumping Initiative
Audio, News, Top Stories

New laws to help prosecute illegal dumping due to come into force

23 July 2022
NCTDerrybeg
News, Top Stories

Up to four months for NCT in Derrybeg

23 July 2022
dmrt 2
News, Top Stories

DMRT rescue highlights importance of planning ahead

23 July 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Motorist hospitalised following crash outside Letterkenny

23 July 2022
beefcows
Audio, News, Top Stories

TB herd incidence reaches highest level since 2019, says UFU

23 July 2022
AIB
News, Top Stories

‘Common sense prevails’ – MacSharry reacts to AIB reversed decision

23 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube