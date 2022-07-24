Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Climate target talks for farming “productive” – McConalogue

The Minister for Agriculture has described talks around carbon reduction targets as ‘productive’.

Negotiations between Minister Charlie McConalogue, and the Environment Minister, Eamon Ryan, are ongoing as the government tries to finalise its emission targets.

The Climate Action Plan sets out targets of between 22 and 30 percent for the agriculture sector.

Minister Ryan, wants the final target to land near the higher end, while some groups, including the Irish Farmers’ Association, says only 22 percent could be achieved.

Minister Charlie McConalogue, is feeling optimistic the talks will reach a successful conclusion before next week’s deadline:

Concerns have been raised by some environmental groups that the agri sector isn’t doing enough to reduce its emissions in line with other sectors.

Member of Ireland’s Climate Change Advisory Council, Dr. Cara Augustenborg, says farmers need to raise their ambitions in line with the energy, transport and construction sectors:

