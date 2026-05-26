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Cabinet to be presented with Occupied Territories Bill today

The Cabinet will be presented with the Occupied Territories Bill this morning.

It follows months of talks between the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney General’s office.

The government’s version of this bill would ban the imports of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine.

Following approval today, it’s understood Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee wants the bill passed in the Dáil before the summer recess.

It’s a significant step, but opposition parties are calling for the government to go further and include a ban on services.

The coalition has been ruling this out, with the Taoiseach saying last week it’s not viable and it’s legally complicated.

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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