Families call for action as Buncrana Leisure Centre pleas continue

A new campaign has been launched calling for a new leisure centre in Buncrana, as the debate continues over the future of the facility, which has been closed for 11 years.

A Facebook page has been set up to gather support for the project, following differing views among local councillors over whether Donegal County Council would be in a position to provide match funding if Government money becomes available.

Campaign founder Jade O’Neil-Doherty says there is a serious safety concern because of the lack of swimming facilities in the area.

She says children are missing out on regular opportunities to practise and improve essential swimming skills and this is evident in her own family: