Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Families call for action as Buncrana Leisure Centre pleas continue

A new campaign has been launched calling for a new leisure centre in Buncrana, as the debate continues over the future of the facility, which has been closed for 11 years.

A Facebook page has been set up to gather support for the project, following differing views among local councillors over whether Donegal County Council would be in a position to provide match funding if Government money becomes available.

Campaign founder Jade O’Neil-Doherty says there is a serious safety concern because of the lack of swimming facilities in the area.

She says children are missing out on regular opportunities to practise and improve essential swimming skills and this is evident in her own family:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GARDA
News

Investigation underway after collision on busy Donegal route

26 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urge public to come forward after cyclist hit in Letterkenny

26 May 2026
buncranaleisure
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families call for action as Buncrana Leisure Centre pleas continue

26 May 2026
psni do not cross
News

New search underway for one of the Disappeared

26 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

GARDA
News

Investigation underway after collision on busy Donegal route

26 May 2026
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardaí urge public to come forward after cyclist hit in Letterkenny

26 May 2026
buncranaleisure
News, Audio, Top Stories

Families call for action as Buncrana Leisure Centre pleas continue

26 May 2026
psni do not cross
News

New search underway for one of the Disappeared

26 May 2026
leinster house
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to be presented with Occupied Territories Bill today

26 May 2026
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Trial of Jeffrey Donaldson to start today

26 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube