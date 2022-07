A second Covid-19 booster vaccine will be rolled out this Autumn for 50 to 64 year-olds and healthcare workers.

NIAC’s also recommended a second booster for pregnant women and 12 to 49 year-olds with an underlying medical condition.

There’ll be a first booster jab for 5-11 year olds who are immunocompromised, and those aged 65 and older can get a third booster dose.

DCU Professor of Health Systems, Anthony Staines is welcoming the extension of boosters to a number of groups: