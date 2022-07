Donegal’s Brendan Boyce finished in 25th place in 35k walk at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

The Finn Valley walker crossed the line in Oregan, USA in 2:33.31

It was a solid effort from Boyce who was just outside his personal best and was 42 seconds shy of the Irish record.

Highland’s Athletic’s Correspondent Patsy McGonagle called it a battling performance: