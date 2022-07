A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place this evening for seven counties, including County Donegal.

The warning is in place here, as well as in Monaghan, Leitrim, Sligo, Louth and Meath.

It’s expected to lead to heavy rainfall which may cause spot flooding. The alert is in place until 8 o’clock tonight.

Meanwhile in the North, a yellow rain warning is in place for Derry and Tyrone, as well as Armagh, Antrim, Down and Fermanagh until 9pm.