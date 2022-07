The Termon ladies prepared for the championships by taking the Donegal LGFA Division One title on Sunday.

They beat Glenfin 1-11 to 1-3 at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Ciara McGarvey scored 0-8 while Geraldine McLaughlin scored 1-1 in their victory.

Termon Manager Andy Connors spoke with Tom Comack after the win: