Funding has been approved for a new gteic digital hub on Tory Island.

Údarás na Gaeltachta approved the monies at it’s monthly board meeting for the development adjacent to the island’s Community Centre.

The project is being developed by the island’s Community Co-operative and will offer shared workspace available also as a community space and meeting centre.

Funding has also been approved to develop a digital hub in Malinbeg, Glencolmcille in partnership with Donegal County Council.