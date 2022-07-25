Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Offices evacuated due to ongoing incident in Letterkenny

Businesses have been evacuated at Scally Place, Letterkenny due to an ongoing incident on the Justice Walsh Road.

It is believed there is an ongoing bomb scare and alarm was raised in the past half hour.

Scally McDaid Roarty Medical Practice staff and patients have confirmed they have been evacuated.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said, “Gardaí are currently attending an incident of a suspect device that is occurring on Justice Walsh Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

“As Gardaí are still on location at the scene, no further information is available at this time.”

 

