Pensioners home devastated by flooding once again in Strabane

Strabane and Derry was hit badly by flooding on Saturday night.

Many homes and businesses were flooded in Strabane town centre while in Derry a number of roads were impassable with six people having to be rescued across the city and district.

Hayley Devine’s father’s home was destroyed by flooding last August in the Ballycolman area of Strabane and was devastated by flash flooding again.

£500,000 was allocated to flood alleviation works in the area in October last year.

However, Hayley told today’s Nine til Noon Show that residents are now at the end of their tether:

