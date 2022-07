The HSE has confirmed that a suspected bomb threat at Scally Place, Letterkenny. Co. Donegal this afternoon was a hoax.

Scally Place offers a number of HSE services and also includes a medical practice.

The building was evacuated as a precaution earlier this afternoon, with a large garda presence at the scene.

The HSE would like to apologise to all patients who were inconvenienced by the disruption, and says that all affected appointments will be rescheduled as soon as possible.