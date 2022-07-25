Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Supports being offered and infrastructure audits sought after weekend floods

Clean-up operations are continuing across the North West today after flash flooding at the weekend caused  significant damage.

Roads and bridges in East Inishowen were worst affected in Donegal, while in Derry and Strabane, six people had to be rescued with many areas affected by flooding.

Cllr Martin Farren is based in Moville. He says the local community and the emergency services did trojan work………..

Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Services has confirmed that funding is being made available for those affected.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show…………….

Meanwhile, Inishowen Councillor Albert Doherty is calling for a full audit of infrastructure in Inishowen to be carried out………………….

