The public are being asked on World Drowning Prevention Day today, to heed water safety advice.

Junior Minister for Transport Hildegarde Naughton says too many people have suffered from the personal tragedy of lives lost from drowning accidents.

She’s teamed up with the Irish Coastguard in asking people to stay safe on the water – 80% of drownings happen within the home county of the victim.

Irish Coastguard Operations Manager, Micheál O’Toole has this advice for swimmers: