Appeal issued to Donegal motorists after spate of incidents

An appeal has been issued to motorists to be vigilant after a number of car thefts in Donegal.

It’s after a grey Renault Megane with a partial registration of ’01 DL’ was stolen from a property in the Dunwiley area sometime between 10pm on Friday night and 9am on Saturday. The vehicle was later recovered.

Elsewhere, a wallet containing cash and bank cards along with a wedding card and cash gift was stolen from a car parked at St Mary’s Church, Stranorlar on Saturday between 1pm and 3pm.

A number of cars in the driveway of a house in the Dunwiley area were also interfered with in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Garda Sergeant Charlene Anderson is urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are secured at all times: