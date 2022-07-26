Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Five road traffic offences detected in Inishowen today

Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Buncrana have detected a number of road traffic offences today while out patrol.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued for the offence of holding/using a mobile phone while driving and another was issued for the offence of not wearing a seatbelt.

Three vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the legal speed limit. 123KPH in a 100KPH speed zone on the N13 and 73KPH and 71KPH in a 50KPH speed zone in Carndonagh.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices will be issued to the drivers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Five road traffic offences detected in Inishowen today

26 July 2022
FB_IMG_1658845794985
Playback

Meet the Marys’ !!

26 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 July 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Sion Mills following RTC

26 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai
News, Top Stories

Five road traffic offences detected in Inishowen today

26 July 2022
FB_IMG_1658845794985
Playback

Meet the Marys’ !!

26 July 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 July 2022
Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Road closed in Sion Mills following RTC

26 July 2022
IMG_20220726_094732
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mid-summer road safety appeal launched in Letterkenny

26 July 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incident in Buncrana

26 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube