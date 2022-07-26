Five road traffic offences detected in Inishowen today

Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Buncrana have detected a number of road traffic offences today while out patrol.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued for the offence of holding/using a mobile phone while driving and another was issued for the offence of not wearing a seatbelt.

Three vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the legal speed limit. 123KPH in a 100KPH speed zone on the N13 and 73KPH and 71KPH in a 50KPH speed zone in Carndonagh.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices will be issued to the drivers.