Funds available for homes damaged by floods in Derry and Strabane

An emergency payment scheme is being made available for homeowners in Derry and Strabane whose homes were damaged by Saturday evening’s floods.

People are being urged to immediately contact Derry City and Strabane District Council to register their property to avail of the Department for Communities Emergency Payment scheme.

Up to £1,000 is being made available to housholders to help make their home fit to live in following inspections by Council staff.

The Council is continuing to work as part of the multi-agency response to the flooding.

So far, more than 300 homes have reported flood damage.

Inspections and assessments of properties impacted by floodwater have been carried out since Sunday.

