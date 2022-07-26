Gardai seek three people involved in hit and run in Burnfoot

Gardai are seeking three people after a car they were travelling in crashed into a tree in the Magherabeg area of Burnfoot on Sunday afternoon last.

A grey VW Golf, with a partial registration of ‘YNZ’ is believed to have been travelling from Burnfoot towards the Causeway, Inch Island when it struck a tree at around 2:45pm and was stuck in a ditch.

No one was found at the scene of the collision but it was reported that two males and a female fled the scene.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage to contact them in Buncrana.