Mid-summer road safety appeal launched in Letterkenny

L-R: Sam Wade, CEO RSA, Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton, RSA Chairperson, Liz O Donnell, Assistant Commissioner & Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána

Fines for drivers who speed or use a mobile phone are set to double.

Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton announced the plans at the launch of the RSA and An Garda Síochána’s mid-summer road safety appeal at the ATU Letterkenny.

The fine for speeding is set to increase to €160 while motorists will now have to fork out €120 for using a mobile phone while driving or for not wearing a seatbelt.

Speaking to Highland Radio News at the launch of the road safety appeal, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána highlighted the importance of road safety:

