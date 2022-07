Over 1,400 people have so far joined forces with Coleman Legal in a High Court case being taken by defective block homeowners.

Coleman Legal, who is representing homeowners has to date, issued over 750 RITS and is expected to exceed 1,000 later this week.

The action aims to make up a shortfall for homeowners who are either not covered by the scheme or whom costs exceed the remit of the redress scheme.

Dave Coleman, Principal and Owner of Coleman Legal spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show: