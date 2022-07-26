Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Plans for regeneration of Carrick get underway

Plans for the regeneration of Carrick are underway.

Coiste Forbartha na Carrige along with Donegal County Council and Paul Doherty Architects in Donegal Town, are in the process of preparing the plan for the village and surrounding area.

Two public surveys are to be carried out to help identify what aspects of Carrick and it’s environs could be improved in order to enhance the public realm for both residents and visitors.

An in-person survey will take place this Friday between 10.30am-1pm, in the car park in front of the Old School.

An online survey is also available – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdKDk269pNtTwQqsMmuVtNrbqQcGJiUzcfU8_gLWUgmxiaz2g/viewform

