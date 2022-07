The average rent in Donegal for new tenancies has increased by 18%.

According to the Residential Tenancies Board’s latest Rent Index, the average rent in the county in the first quarter of this year was €764, up from €646 during the same period last year.

The figure is up 5% when compared to figures from the last quarter of 2021.

The national annual increase in rents for new tenancies in the first quarter of 2022 was 9.2%.