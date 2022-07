Up to 15,500 more hospital staff may be needed in the next 13 years.

An ESRI workforce requirements report foresees the need for additional workers, due to population increases.

It estimates that staff increases in the region of 12,500, to 15,000 would be needed.

It includes up to 3,200 more medical staff 8,800 more nursing and midwifery staff and up to 3,200 extra healthcare assistants.