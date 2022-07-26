Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Warning as clever criminals using technology to steal keyless cars

Police have issued a warning of criminals using clever technology to steal cars following a spate of keyless car thefts across the North.

Over the last 11 months, 35 cars have been stolen using technology that is allowing these thieves to steal vehicles by redirecting wireless signals from key fobs.

Detectives believe, due to the repeated pattern of offending, that this activity could be the work of an organised crime group.

Detective Inspector Bell is urging vehicle owners to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars.

He says with advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob.

The thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it’s inside your home.

Owners of keyless cars are advised to put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag
and Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it’s not being used.

If you know someone who is stealing cars, or helping someone who is, report it to police on 101.

