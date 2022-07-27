Nurse to return to Tory Island over coming week

The HSE has confirmed that a nurse will return to Tory Island over the coming week.

Concerns were raised over the level of medical care provision on the island yesterday as residents have been without a nurse since Thursday last as the nurse is currently on annual leave.

Islanders were without a nurse at Easter for a week also.

The residents of Tory Island are advised to contact their GP during surgery hours by phone and to contact NoWDOC out of hours for any medical concerns.

In a statement, the HSE says GPs, NoWDOC and the coastguard have been notified of this temporary arrangement.