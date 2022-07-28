Blaney magic helps Sligo to next round in Europe

It’s been an incredible night for Sligo Rovers in Europe with the Bit O’Red through to the third qualifying round of the Conference League.
A superb free kick from Letterkenny man Shane Blaney gave them the lead at home to Motherwell,Max Mata made it 2-nil in injury time, and Sligo go through 3-nil on aggregate.
They’ll play Norwegian side Viking in the next round.
