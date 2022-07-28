Boyle-Carr & Hartmann are the latest recruits at Sligo

Sligo Rovers are on the brink of making history in Europe, the Bit O’Red hold a 1-nil lead over Motherwell ahead of Thursday’s second leg of their Conference League qualifier at the Showgrounds.

Ahead of this huge tie for the club, Rovers confirmed the signing of Fabrice Hartmann on loan from German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the winger however is ineligible to play in the tie having missed the deadline of last week.

Hartmann who made his debut for RB Leipzig in 2018 and has had loan spells with Paderborn and Eintracht Braunschweig in the last couple of seasons joins Rovers for 12 months until July 2023.

Meanwhile the Sligo Rovers women’s side have also signed former Republic of Ireland international Amy Boyle-Carr.

The 21-year-old makes a return to football for the first time since 2019 having decided to step away to commit to Donegal GAA.

The Glenties native had earned her first Irish senior cap at the age of 17 and can operate in midfield, on the wing or as a striker.