Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Cllr hits out a €1,500 fine issued to Meenbog developer

A Donegal County Councillor has described a fine issued to the developer of the Meenbog wind farm as scandalously low.

A court order was made against the developer in recent days and a €1,500 fine issued as well as notice to cover mitigation works costs.

The Meenbog landslide caused much destruction to local land and waterways in November 2020.

Donegal County Council is currently pursuing a live enforcement case.

Councillor Gary Doherty says measures need to be introduced to protect against such damaging incidents in the future:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Meenbog
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr hits out a €1,500 fine issued to Meenbog developer

28 July 2022
vaccine2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Extension of covid vaccination programme welcomed

28 July 2022
Andrea McCollum 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nephew of missing Dunfanaghy woman issues appeal

28 July 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Emission cuts won’t impact farmers in Donegal’ – Michael White

28 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Meenbog
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr hits out a €1,500 fine issued to Meenbog developer

28 July 2022
vaccine2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Extension of covid vaccination programme welcomed

28 July 2022
Andrea McCollum 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nephew of missing Dunfanaghy woman issues appeal

28 July 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Emission cuts won’t impact farmers in Donegal’ – Michael White

28 July 2022
Airplane
News, Top Stories

Transatlantic jet makes mayday call of Donegal coast

28 July 2022
vaccine
Audio, News, Top Stories

South Inishowen lowest uptake of additional covid vaccine

28 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube