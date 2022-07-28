Cllr hits out a €1,500 fine issued to Meenbog developer

A Donegal County Councillor has described a fine issued to the developer of the Meenbog wind farm as scandalously low.

A court order was made against the developer in recent days and a €1,500 fine issued as well as notice to cover mitigation works costs.

The Meenbog landslide caused much destruction to local land and waterways in November 2020.

Donegal County Council is currently pursuing a live enforcement case.

Councillor Gary Doherty says measures need to be introduced to protect against such damaging incidents in the future: