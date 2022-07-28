Extension of covid vaccination programme welcomed

The Health Minister’s acceptation of NIAC’s recommendations to extend the Covid vaccination programme is being welcomed.

Second boosters are set to be offered to a cohort of people including those aged 50-64, people who have an underlying medical condition and healthcare workers.

Noel Cullen, Deputy Operational Site Manager for the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre says work is progressing to ensure the rollout later this year:

Two pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Buncrana this week.

First, second and second booster vaccines will be available.

The clinics will run from 11am to 5:45pm on Friday and Saturday at the Exchange, Castle Avenue.