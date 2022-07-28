Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Extension of covid vaccination programme welcomed

The Health Minister’s acceptation of NIAC’s recommendations to extend the Covid vaccination programme is being welcomed.

Second boosters are set to be offered to a cohort of people including those aged 50-64, people who have an underlying medical condition and healthcare workers.

Noel Cullen, Deputy Operational Site Manager for the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre says work is progressing to ensure the rollout later this year:

 

Two pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Buncrana this week.

First, second and second booster vaccines will be available.

The clinics will run from 11am to 5:45pm on Friday and Saturday at the Exchange, Castle Avenue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Meenbog
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr hits out a €1,500 fine issued to Meenbog developer

28 July 2022
vaccine2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Extension of covid vaccination programme welcomed

28 July 2022
Andrea McCollum 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nephew of missing Dunfanaghy woman issues appeal

28 July 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Emission cuts won’t impact farmers in Donegal’ – Michael White

28 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Meenbog
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr hits out a €1,500 fine issued to Meenbog developer

28 July 2022
vaccine2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Extension of covid vaccination programme welcomed

28 July 2022
Andrea McCollum 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Nephew of missing Dunfanaghy woman issues appeal

28 July 2022
Tractor and sprayer in rushy field
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Emission cuts won’t impact farmers in Donegal’ – Michael White

28 July 2022
Airplane
News, Top Stories

Transatlantic jet makes mayday call of Donegal coast

28 July 2022
vaccine
Audio, News, Top Stories

South Inishowen lowest uptake of additional covid vaccine

28 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube