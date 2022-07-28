Farmers will be asked to cut emissions by 25%

Farmers will be asked to cut their emissions by 25 per cent under plans approved by Government leaders this evening.

The agriculture sector will have to eliminate a quarter of its emissions output over the next eight years.

Tense negotiations over the last few days had been at an impasse.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue saying emissions should be cut by no more than 24 per cent.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan going no lower than 26 per cent.

In the end, they’ve split the difference and Government leaders have approved a 25 per cent reduction.

Ministers have been getting calls as part of an incorporeal cabinet meeting this afternoon to approve the deal.

It’s on the lower end of the 22 to 30 per cent range initially approved by Government.

A press conference to announce the deal is expected in the coming hours.