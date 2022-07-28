Gardai in Donegal issue plea to drivers to play part to save lives

Gardai are pleading with drivers to play your part to help save lives.

It’s after a driver was arrested by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit on Tuesday evening after testing positive for cannabis following a roadside drug test.

Meanwhile, a motorist was yesterday arrested for travelling at 168kph in a 100kph zone in the Letterkenny area. They have been charged and are due to appear in court.

Gardai say too many lives are lost on the roads because of poor decisions when it comes to road safety and too many families are left devastated. They say we all have a part to play in making roads safer.