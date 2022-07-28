Jason Gibson looks ahead to Bonagee’s big day in the cup

For the first time in the club’s history, Bonagee United of the Ulster Senior League will play in the first round of the FAI Senior Cup.

The hat-trick cup winning side from last season host Limerick’s Pike Rovers on Sunday.

The game kicks off at 2pm and there will be coverage on Highland Sunday Sport with Diarmaid Doherty and Gavin Cullen, in association with the Dry Arch Complex – 24hr Service Station.

Bonagee Manager Jason Gibson is looking for his side to make home advantage count against the beaten finalists from last season’s FAI Junior Cup decider: