Letterkenny accountant warns of scam

A Letterkenny accountant is warning people after a client was almost scammed out of £6,000.

The person was communicating with a supplier in Northern Ireland via email and agreed to transfer the funds.

In a follow-up email, it was requested that the money be transferred to a different account.

It subsequently transpired that the supplier’s email account had been compromised and a scammer was impersonating them.

Cathal Roarty, a partner with Farren Roarty’s Limited in Letterkenny, speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show says people should be on alert:

