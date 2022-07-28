We’ll stick at it and fight tooth and nail – Ollie Horgan

Friday’s FAI Senior Cup tie with Bohemians will come as a welcome distraction for Ollie Horgan and his Finn Harps side but he knows his side will again but up against it.

There will be regular updates on Highland from the game at Finn Park (ko 8pm) in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey.

Harps have endured a difficult time in the Premier Division, tied at the bottom with UCD and without a win since the 29th April.

Pressure for a rare win and some points is building but Horgan is defiant “We’ll stick at and fight tooth and nail”.

With big games to come against Drogheda and UCD, Horgan may not be taking too many risks this week in the cup.