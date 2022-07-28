Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
We’ll stick at it and fight tooth and nail – Ollie Horgan

Friday’s FAI Senior Cup tie with Bohemians will come as a welcome distraction for Ollie Horgan and his Finn Harps side but he knows his side will again but up against it.

There will be regular updates on Highland from the game at Finn Park (ko 8pm) in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey.

Harps have endured a difficult time in the Premier Division, tied at the bottom with UCD and without a win since the 29th April.

Pressure for a rare win and some points is building but Horgan is defiant “We’ll stick at and fight tooth and nail”.

With big games to come against Drogheda and UCD, Horgan may not be taking too many risks this week in the cup.

Diarmaid Doherty has been speaking with the Harps boss ahead of the game:

Top Stories

killybegs aug 16
Audio, News, Top Stories

Decommissioning scheme announced for Irish fishing fleet

28 July 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday July 28th

28 July 2022
beefcows
News, Top Stories

Farmers will be asked to cut emissions by 25%

28 July 2022
donegal community stadium
Audio, News, Top Stories

Green light given for completion of Donegal Community Stadium

28 July 2022
