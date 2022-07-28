Tyrone beat Donegal in final masters group game

The Donegal Masters gaelic footballers suffered their first defeat in the group stage of the competition on Wednesday night, they lost 0-13 to 0-11 to Tyrone in Convoy at the Donegal GAA Centre.

With six wins from six games, Tyrone go straight to the All-Ireland semi-finals while Donegal will be involved in a draw later on Thursday.

Also in the draw are Dublin and Clare who finished on the same points as Donegal.

The first team out goes to the semi final while the other two play off for a place in the last four.

The game on Wednesday evening was to be played last weekend but was postponed following the passing of former player Charlie Gallagher.