HIQA raises concerns about quality of accommodation for Ukrainian arrivals

The State’s health watchdog HIQA is concerned about the suitability of some of the accommodation provided for Ukrainian refugees.

The Health Information and Quality Authority has also warned that the influx of refugees could have major implications on some health and social care services as Government has not provided sufficient resources.

Almost 42 thousand refugees have arrived since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Tanya Ward, Chief Executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, says it’s critical that vulnerable people don’t end up in inappropriate accommodation.

