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Donegal born former garda facing a custodial sentence following fatal hit and run in 2024

A former garda will face sentencing next month for a hit and run which resulted in the death of a man two years ago.

28-year-old Michael Ball is pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death, and failing to remain at the scene and offer assistance following the collision.

28 year old Michael Ball originally from Middleton, Malin Head, County Donegal but whose address was listed as Drogheda Garda Station for the purpose of this charge was working as a Garda when this incident occurred.

The court heard today Mr Ball was working until 7pm on the 17th of March 2024.

He then went out socialising with friends before getting into his car at Drogheda Garda Station at around 1.56 am and heading back to where he was staying at the home of a colleague.

The court was told 42 year old Niall NcEnaney was walking on the Rathmullen road, crossing over to his estate when he was ‘catastrophically’ struck by Mr Ball’s car.

Judge Dara Hayes was told Mr Ball’s car hit Mr McEnaney two minutes after he left Drogheda Garda Station.

The court heard Mr Ball was suspended as a Garda and later resigned.

Judge Dara Haghes said the case showed the danger of driving while intoxicated and going too fast.

He said a custodial sentence was ‘inevitable’ and he remanded Michael Ball in custody until sentencing on the 15th of June.

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