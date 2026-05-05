Almost 4,000 speed detections on Irish roads over the Bank Holiday weekend

Almost four thousand drivers were detected speeding during a policing operation for the bank holiday weekend.

One of the detections being highlighted over the weekend is a driver caught doing 138km/h in a 100km/h zone on the R238 outside Buncrana.

Two people died on the roads over that time, bringing the total number this year to 57.

One person was detected travelling at 137 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone in at Knockagowny in Longford yesterday, according to Gardaí.

Officers also spotted a driver moving at just over double the speed limit on a road between Athy and Carlow – they were travelling at 121 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone.

Over the weekend more than 300 drivers were caught holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.

165 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

One driver in Cork tested positive for cocaine at a checkpoint, officers found cannabis 5 kilograms of cannabis in the car and the man was arrested and is before the courts.